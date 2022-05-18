Achimota Forest brouhaha: Enough of this nonsense – NDC MP vows to fight

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Portions of Achimota Forest returned to Owoo Family



Jinapor dismisses claims Achimota Forest has been sold



Social media users skeptical about planned 'redevelopment' of Achimota Forest



Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has registered his displeasure against the purported cessation of the Achimota Forest Reserve as a protected area.



According to him, the said agreement can only be a product of a confused mind.



He indicated that the deal would not be allowed to stand adding that the Minority in Parliament was going to fight it with their last drop of blood.



“Executive Instrument EI 144 Cessation of Achimota Forest can only be a dream of a confused mind. We shall resist it with the last drop of our blood. Enough of this nonsense. Enough,” Mr. Bedzrah posted on his Facebook page.



Background



Social media platforms particularly Twitter had ‘Achimota Forest’ trending number one after an Executive Instrument about the Achimota Forest Reserve went viral.



In the said E.I 144, a portion of the Achimota Forest by presidential order had been declared as ceased from being recognized as a forest reserve effective May 1, 2022.



It also details that District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority must prepare a master plan for the development of the land and submit to the Lands Minister for approval.



Again, the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority has been tasked to take into consideration the protection of the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve while preparing the master plan.



Meanwhile, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor has dismissed claims that the Achimota Forest has been sold off.



In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jinapor said that the “Achimota Forest has not and will not be sold.”



He detailed in a later press conference that the part of the Achimota Forest under cessation now was being returned to the Owoo Family, the original owners, following the non-usage of the land since its acquisition by government.







Watch the latest episode of People & Places:



