Achimota Forest Saga: La Leshie Mantse releases allodium indenture signed with governor of Gold Coast

Regional News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Chief of La Leshie, Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, has challenged government's decision to release 361 acres of land on the periphery of the Achimota forest to any family claiming ownership of the Forest.



According to him, the people of La Leshie are the rightful owners of the Achimota Forest land and not those claiming ownership.



Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I made this know in his engagement with some selected journalists in Accra.



He stated that he has an Indenture covering the land and he is ready to provide proof that the said land belongs to the people of La Leshie.



Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, further stated that contrary to the assertion that the Achimota Forest land was acquired in 1917, the acquisition was rather made in 1931hence his call on the government to ignore any family or stool that is claiming ownership of the Achimota Forest.



The La Leshie Mantse revealed that the Achimota Forest land acquisition was spearheaded by the late La Mantse Nii Maale Dada IV and others (signatories Name and titles) which was signed by Humphrey Edward Gibson Bartlett on behalf the Governor of the Gold Coast Colony in the presence of Yemofio who was the 1st DIV. Clerk, land Dept.



According to him, all those claiming ownership of the Achimota Forest land are just throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanaians and want to claim what does not belong to them.



He challenged any family or Stool that has the indenture of the Achimota Forest land to provide it.



Nii Leshie further revealed that when the British landed in Gold Coast, it was their grandparents who gave the Achimota Forest land out with proper documentation which can be found in the national archives.



The document, he added was signed by the District Commissioner and attested by some elders of La, which according to him will provide to the government at the appropriate time.



He further revealed that, there are documents to show that the British used part of the Achimota Forest land as a place to keep stones and other road construction materials for the construction of the Dodowa road for which compensations are yet to be paid to the people of La Leshie.



He called on the government to as a matter of urgency meet the people of La Leshie to negotiate on how the compensation will be paid adding that the La Leshie people will sit with the government to address the issue of the Land and the way forward to help the GaDangme youth and also to help curb other indiscipline acts among the youth of GaDangme.



He said the La Leshie people are in support of the government Green Ghana Agenda hence their call for negotiation.



Nii Tettey Ofro Osro I, stated he will be writing to the government with his documentation related to the transaction on the Achimota forest land and advise that if the Owoo family and the Osu stool have interest in the land, they should go to Court than engaging in a media battle adding that land issues are not settled in the media.



He called on whosoever has proper documents on the Achimota forest to challenge him in court.



At a press conference on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, said the government is returning 361 acres of land on the peripheries of the forest reserve in the national capital, to the custodial owners, since those lands have not been used for their intended purpose.