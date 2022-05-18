Achimota Forest Reserve intact, Akufo-Addo not selling it – Jinapor

General News of Wednesday, 18 May 2022

Social media users accuse government of selling off Achimota Forest Reserve



Jinapor explains Executive Instrument behind latest 'order'



Jinapor insists Achimota Forest will be developed into tourist facility



Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has refuted allegations that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is selling off parts of the Achimota Forest Research for real estate development.



According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led administration was rather committed to enriching the forest reserve.



Addressing a press conference on May 17, the Damongo MP said the government envisions developing the forest into beautiful parks like the New York Central Park.



“For the avoidance of doubt, President Akufo-Addo nor myself or his government intends to sell the Achimota forest or redevelop the Achimota forest as currently constituted.



“On the contrary, we intend to enrich the Achimota Forest, revamp it and hopefully in the not too distant future transform it into the likes of Hyde Park of London and Central Park of New York where Ghanaians can go and enjoy the beauty of nature and forest reserves as it happens in other parts of the world,” Jinapor said.



He further added that the Achimota Forest has been degraded over the past few years.



He mentioned that the Forestry Commission was working assiduously to plant more trees in bids reafforestation bids.



The legislator assured that the forest reserve remains intact.



“The Forestry Commission under the able leadership of John Allotey, the Chief Executive Officer, has been working tirelessly to reforest the Achimota Forest.



“For anybody who has been to the Achimota Forest Reserve lately, you will find that the Achimota Forest Reserve is largely degraded and we have been making lots of efforts at planting trees at the Achimota Forest Reserve.



"With all the strength I can marshal at my disposal, the Achimota Forest reserve remains intact” Jinapor assured.



Background



Social media platforms particularly Twitter had ‘Achimota Forest’ trending number one after an Executive Instrument (E.I) about the Achimota Forest Reserve went viral.



In the said E.I. 144, a portion of the Achimota Forest by the command of President Nana Akufo-Addo is declared as ceased from being recognized as a forest reserve effective May 1, 2022.



It also details that District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority must prepare a master plan for the development of the land and submit it to the Lands Minister for approval.



Again the District Land Use and Spatial Planning Authority have been tasked to into consideration the protection of the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve while preparing the master plan.





