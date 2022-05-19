Achimota Forest: Akufo-Addo appointees want to be richer than the government – Charles Owusu

General News of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Director of Operations for the Forestry Commission Charles Owusu has blamed greed for the sale of parts of the Achimota Forest.



According to him, some government appointees have made it a point to be richer than the government and therefore are engaged in grabbing government properties without any form of conscience.



“It’s sad because individuals are becoming richer than the government. People who are given the opportunity to serve in government take the position as their personal property and do what they want to become rich. It’s just like the Agyapa deal they want to introduce, that’s not the solution,” he said on OKAY FM.



He indicates that claims that the Owoo family are the only beneficiaries of some portions of the land are untrue.



He challenged the sector Minister to publish the names of beneficiaries of the Achimota Forest if he has nothing to hide.



“When we explain now, most people will not understand so I will give you an exclusive. We will make the people of Ghana know what has gone on at the Achimota Forest. If only the owners have come for their land then they should publish the names of people who benefited from the land,” he said.