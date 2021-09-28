Achiase DCE nominee rejected

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Achiase District, Richmond Kofi Amponsah Agyabeng, failed to secure two-third votes to get him re-elected as Chief Executive for the Assembly.



Elections were held in the district capital on Monday, September 27.



The former Dean of Municipal and District Assemblies in the Eastern Region had 13 out of 22 votes cast. He, therefore, failed to secure the two-thirds majority to retain his post.



Obviously, nine voted against him.



The Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) is expected to set a new date for a new elections within 10 days.



It’s unclear what might have influenced the assembly members to deny the president’s nominee the second chance.