Ace Ankomah now working like a ‘dove’ under Akufo-Addo — NDC lawyer mocks

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Legal Practitioner Ace Ankomah has become the subject of social media pokes after a video of his OccupyGhana demonstration went viral showing him lamenting about hardship in the country and how he works like a bull.



In the video, Ace Ankomah said he was “working like a bull” and that the then government of Mahama should also work like a Bull.



NDC lawyer and communicator, Beatrice Annan, reacting to the video said, in 2022 it appears Ace Ankomah is working like a dove instead of a bull.



Ace Ankomah was part of the Occupy Ghana group that piled pressure on the erstwhile Mahama government but has been accused of failing to hold the Akufo-Addo government to account.



In a post comment, the NDC lawyer said she believes Ace Ankomah is no longer working like a bull under Akufo-Addo. “He is working like a dove now..”



Ace Ankomah in 2018 launched a defence for Occupy Ghana denying claims he or the group have been silent.



He said Occupy Ghana was not obliged to comment on all social and political issues in the country. According to him, the group has a staff strength of only 15 members and hence not fully resourced to address all pressing issues in the country.



“We were on of the first people to comment about the size of the Government. We said the elephant-size government will breed corruption. We were right there in the [Government’s] face. We were one of the first people to comment on the BOST issue. We sided with the investigations.



"When the investigations were over and no Ghanaian heard about it, we have sent a letter back and asked 19 questions and we still haven’t received one answer. If we don’t receive an answer, we will go to court”. He defended on Citi TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com at the time.