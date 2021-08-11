Accreditation of Ghana School of Survey and Mapping expired – A-G report

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

The Ghana School of Survey and Mapping (GSSM) has been operating with an expired accreditation since 2015.



The school presently is running its programs without accreditation.



This was revealed in the Auditor-General’s report on the public accounts of Ghana, public boards, corporations, and other statutory institutions for the period ended 31 December 2021.



“We noted that Survey and Mapping Division [of the lands commission] established and run a school (Ghana School of Survey and Mapping) for the training of surveyors without any legal framework or regulations. We recommended that efforts should be made to regularize the existence of the school immediately for its aims and objectives to be achieved,” parts of the A-G’s report said.



“Our audit review disclosed that the accreditation given to the Ghana School of Survey and Mapping by the National Accreditation Board to run its programs has expired since 2015. The school continued to run its program as usual without renewal of the program’s accreditation. We recommended that efforts should be made to renew the accreditation of the school. This will also help to avoid any penalty that may be imposed on the school by National Accreditation Board,” the report added.



The GSSM, in its vision statement available on its website, said it is an institution that specializes in the training of middle-level manpower in the Survey and Mapping industry.



It provides training in six disciplines:



Land Surveying



Cartography



Photogrammetry



Remote Sensing



Digital Mapping



Geographic Information System (GIS)



The vision of the school is to become the foremost provider of middle-level manpower in the survey and mapping industry in Ghana.