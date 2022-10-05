Accra’s ‘biggest death trap’ that is a ‘haunted,’ abandoned 17-storey building

General News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

The La Beach Towers was designed to be a new and unique concept in beachfront residential accommodation comprising three 18 (ground plus 17) storey towers situated at the coast of Accra.



The project, co-owned by the late Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah-Adu, is said to have come to a halt after the sudden, horrifying death of the legislator in February 2016.



Years after, the building has been described as a death trap, posing a great danger to the landscape of the capital city, Accra.



Also, there have been many unconfirmed stories of mysterious encounters happenings at the site of the skyscraper.



In an attempt to get a closer view of the building and understand some of the stories that have been told of the high-rise building, Kofi Adoma of KOFI TV and KOFI Radio, visited the building and captured scenes that show how much of a death trap the building poses.



With images shared on his social media handles, it shows the extent of damages caused to metallic equipment and tools abandoned in the building, badly rusted away.



This is also due to the fact that the building is located right on the coast, a situation that has compounded the rusting of tools in the building.



“From its position (close to the sea), building materials like iron rods, metals and others that are exposed to the breeze of the sea keep wearing off and corroding, and that makes the building weak and a death trap,” a caption on KOFI TV’s Facebook page read.



The caption also alleged that there have been deaths recorded at the site of the building, with residents living in fear that the edifice is haunted.



“Lot of deaths have been recorded from this place, residents living around this place say they are being haunted by the spirits of people who died there as workers or by accident,” it added.



But the biggest concern of the broadcaster is with how much a threat this abandoned building poses to the communities around it and its people.



“From afar, it’s just an abandoned building left to rot. From a closer look or view, this building is a death trap awaiting for its big swallow before action is taken,” the caption concluded.



It is unclear what authorities intend to do about this building, or what the way forward for the project will be but one thing is clear, the longer it remains abandoned, the more threatening it could be, especially considering its position.



