Accra robberies: Police know their CCTV cameras do not work - Security expert

• Ghana Police Service has been dared to release videos from the robbies



• Three separate robberies were recorded on Wednesday, June 9



• No arrests have been made so far



Security expert, Adam Bonaa has disclosed that the Ghana Police Service are struggling to arrest robbers parading on motorbikes because their Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras don’t work. Adam Bonah stated that the spate of robbery attacks in the capital are as a result of the Police not making good useof the CCTV camera’s mounted at vantage points in the capital.



In the course of the week, three separate robberies were recorded on Wednesday, June 9 between 2pm to 7pm in the capital.



Two robbers allegedly raided a forex bureau at HoneySuckle in Osu which is opposite the Police Headquarters whiles another robbery was recorded at Pigfarm where a man was allegedly shot in the process.



Later that night, some armed men on motorbikes also stole some valuables which were in a car at Afrikiko, a restaurant close to the Jubilee House.



Speaking in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb, the security expert dared the police to release footages of the robbers parading in some parts of the capital to allow the public have a clue about who the robbers are.



“We still have no idea who these persons are. I would have wished that we have CCTV cameras where videos have gone viral so that we see who these people are. But they know we have installed some CCTV cameras and they are not working,” Adam Bonaa told Joynews as monitored by Ghanaweb.



He added that, “Police patrols are not working, the National Security which is supposed to be picking intelligence on these robbers are not after them. The citizens have been left to our fate.”



The security expert disclosed that many Ghanaians have lost trust in the police because they have failed to discharge their core mandate of apprehending criminals.



