Accra named in Time Magazine’s top 100 'World’s Greatest Places' list

General News of Thursday, 22 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s capital city – Accra featured among Time Magazine’s third annual list of the World’s Greatest Places.



The list was compiled as a tribute to countries whose people and businesses, amid extraordinary circumstances (COVID-19), found ways to adapt, build and innovate.



Among 100 places, Accra was named and described as a hub for creativity and culture. It noted that “accessing the Ghanaian capital has become even easier this year, with last fall’s debut of Qatar Airways flights from Doha.”



It also cited the African Futures Institute (AFI) which is a new venture that aims to offer radically different and innovative educational experiences to Ghanaian, African and international students as a factor that was considered in the selection process.



“A new architecture school, the African Futures Institute (AFI) debuts at the end of July, with a focus on cultivating regional talent. The AFI is the brainchild of Lesley Lokko, the founder and director of the Graduate School of Architecture in Johannesburg, in collaboration with award-winning Ghanaian architect David Adjaye.



“And next year, the Pan African Heritage World Museum is scheduled to open. It will house archives, exhibits, galleries and a theater, with the aim of being a key destination for visitors interested in connecting with Africa’s history and its people’s heritage,’ it further said.



Other places in Africa including Kruger National Park and KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa, Lake Kivu in Rwanda, and Marrakech in Morocco featured.



Beyond the African continent, Antarctica, France, Athens, Bangkok, Cannes in France, Costa Rica, Dubai, Houston among others, were also named among the top 100 extraordinary destinations to explore by the magazine.



The list shines light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and re-openings in destinations across the world.



To compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places—including countries, regions, cities and towns—from their international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.