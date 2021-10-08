Accra mayor vote: Lord Commey promises ‘winning bonus’ for Assemblymembers

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey, has promised winning bonuses to Assembly Members of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



Commey praised the Assembly Members for unanimously approving President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Accra Mayor position, Elizabeth K. T. Sackey.



The approval process of the new Mayor took place at the AMA hall on Thursday, October 7, 2021; with the nominee securing a 100% endorsement from members.



Speaking after the vote, a visibly elated Commey said to a cheering gathering: “Especially to the honourable Assemblymembers, yesterday we had a discussion, isn’t it? It would not end there, your winning bonus is on its way soon.



“Sitting from my spot, you wil see I was conferring with the regional and foreign minister, we have witnessed something nice, decent and expensive.



“I am happy and proud that the youngest ever mayor is prepared to provide that support to support you. And that our honourable members of Parliament have shown that indeed they mean what they say and they are always ready to support us.



I thank you. I stand in the stead of the president, I had to leave from Aburi and he asked me to come and join you. I will let it reach him,” he added.



Mr Commey did not state exactly what the said bonus entailed but an assemblymember admitted that despite not knowing what was involved, but he said “winning bonus will come… in future, he has spoken that it wil come. I am expecting it and whatever comes I wil accept.



“We are ready for whatever because willing he wants to give us bonus but we don’t know what it is,” the member who spoke to Accra-based Joy News stressed.



Elizabeth Sackey, a former Member of Parliament and Greater Accra Regional Minister becomes the first woman to rise to the post of AMA mayor. She succeeds Mohammed Adjei Sowah who was Mayor under the first term of the Akufo-Addo government.