Accra mayor commiserates with Agbogbloshie fire victims

General News of Friday, 31 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey on Wednesday visited a section of Old Fadama behind the Police Station in Accra that was gutted by fire on December 28, 2021, to commiserate with those who lost their valuables.



The Mayor who was accompanied by some officials of AMA and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) expressed the Assembly's sympathy over the unfortunate incident and assured the residents of support.



The fire, which started in the evening razed down several structures before it was brought under control by the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).



Madam Sackey appealed to the victims to cooperate with fire officers to help curb the menace of fire outbreaks and admonished them to be safety conscious to protect lives and properties in the area.



She also cautioned residents on the need to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols even as they go through difficult times adding that she would visit the area again to embark on a cleanup exercise as part of the #OperationCleanYourFrontage campaign.



“It is quite unfortunate that this has happened but let’s not forget that COVID is still with us and as such, we need not forget about the safety protocols, because we need to be in good health always and as such our environment also need to be clean, which is why my next visit there will be a cleanup exercise to help keep our environment clean as possible as we can,” she told the media.



The Regional NADMO coordinator, Archibald Cobbina, in an address assured residents of government support and urged residents to be fire conscious as they celebrate the festive season.



Some residents of the area thanked the Mayor and her team for their support and also assured her of adhering to the COVID protocols as well as keeping their environment clean.