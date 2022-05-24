You are here: HomeNews2022 05 24Article 1545182

General News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Accra left in ruins after overnight rains caused severe flooding

Many parts of the country were flooded after heavy rains from Monday evening
Tuesday morning in Accra was a wreck – in summary. Various parts of the capital of Ghana were left in ruins after heavy rains poured from the evening of Monday, May 23, 2022 to about the early hours of Tuesday morning.

As usual, parts of the capital were flooded after just a few hours of rain on Monday evening and videos of cars submerged in water, kiosks floating atop flood waters, roads flooded had taken over social media platforms.

After over 7 hours of rains, one would be lucky to have woken up to a house without flooded rooms, a shop with its content still intact, an office without water in its compound, a market stall without ruined goods and or a road covered by floods if driving or in a vehicle.

All over, there were signs of destruction, from trees being uprooted to cars being crashed, tarred roads being destroyed, and wooden structures being carried away.

The floods led to heavy vehicular traffic in some parts of Accra.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have urged all particularly parents to be very cautious about movements after the rains as many parts of the country are flooded.

In a statement, they cautioned parents to look out for the safety of their children.

