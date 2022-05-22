Accra floods again after Saturday’s downpour

General News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Accra floods again



Commuters left stranded at lorry parks and bus stops



Police warn drivers to be careful



The perennial flooding in Accra resurfaced on Saturday night after a heavy downpour left several parts of the city flooded.



The downpour resulted in heavy gridlock in major parts of the road in Accra leaving commuters stranded at lorry parks and bus stops.



Since 1968, the capital city at the slightest of rainfalls records devastation to communities as a result of floods.



The phenomenon on Saturday night obstructed traffic flow on major parts of the road in the capital.



Some of the worst hit areas of Saturday’s floods include Kaneshie, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Madina, Awoshie, Odorkor and Santa Maria.



The Ghana Police Service, in a statement, cautioned drivers to avoid the “Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the rising level of the Odaw River.”



Residents of affected areas were asked to remain indoors.



“In addition to the above, motorists and commuters should exercise great caution when using the La Beach – Kpeshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua as well as roads that are linked by culverts and bridges.



“…anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373,” the police added.







The hashtag #AccraFloods has been trending on Twitter as some Ghanaians share videos and photos of flooded areas.





It appears Circle is a no-go area this evening following this evening’s downpour.



Many other parts of Accra are flooded. #AccraFloods pic.twitter.com/slWv42GC2J — The Konversation (@konversationgh) May 21, 2022

Accra, every rain there will be flood oohhh. Those around kaneshie can't even cross the road seff. — Nana Yharw Browser???????? (@Nhanayharw_Des) May 21, 2022

Chale , God protect people from this heavy rainfall cos we know Accra when it floods..



Ow chale — Maison PiQue (@MaisonPique) May 21, 2022

Ooo Dear God, I pray that as you shower your blessings on us in the form of rains, grant a way for those with no place to sleep in Accra this day and beyond Amen #Accrafloods @Bridget_Otoo @metrotvgh @JoyNewsOnTV @CitiTVGH — Kwaku frank (@gfrankx) May 21, 2022

ACCRA FLOODS! EISH flood on the osu-badu street in Dzorwulu..



Please find alternative routes if you want to use that route to the airport. #accrafloods — SOTTIE???????? (@staksottieGH) May 21, 2022