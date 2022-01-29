Accra among top tourist sites in Africa

General News of Saturday, 29 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

TIME’s publication seeks to recognize resilient places on the African continent



TIME magazine’s list contains cities and towns in Africa



Accra comes first TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places in Africa



Ghana’s city, Greater Accra, has been ranked the number one tourism destination in Africa according to TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places.



The TIME’s 2021 World’s Greatest Places list which was released recently, solicited nominations of places including countries, regions, cities and towns from its international network of correspondents and contributors.



The aim for the rankings according to the world-class magazine is to offer new and exciting experiences to tourists.



This is the magazine’s third annual list and highlights one hundred (100) extraordinary travel destinations around the world.



It stated that it “is a tribute to the people and businesses at the forefront of those industries who, amid extraordinary circumstances, found ways to adapt, build and innovate. It shines a light on ingenuity, creativity, revitalization and reopening in destinations across the world”.



The list, not only limited to cities and towns in Africa included several American big cities like New York City, Los Angeles, Indianapolis and New Orleans.



Out of (10) best places to visit in Africa, Accra comes first on top of the list as number one followed by Benguerra Island, Mozambique, Cairo, Egypt, Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique and Kruger National Park, South Africa in that order.



The rest include KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Lake Kivu, Rwanda, Marrakech, Morocco, Okavango Delta, Botswana and Sao Vicente, Cape Verde.



Accra has been described as an easy to access the city with many flights coming in daily.



“A tourist will have many things to see in the capital. These include museums, beaches, enjoying nightlife as well as good food and more," the report said.