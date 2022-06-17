Accra-Tema Motorway opened to traffic after completion of repair works

General News of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Roads Minister visit Tema Motorway to inspect works



Ghanaians endure heavy vehicular traffic over repair works



Roads Minister delivers on promise, road opens few minutes past 6



The Ministry of Roads and Highways has opened portions of the Accra-Tema Motorway, closed to traffic on Monday, following the completion of repair works on a dilapidated bridge on the stretch.



The road was opened to motorists at exactly 6:06 am on Friday, June 17, as promised by the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.



The Ministry through the Ghana Highway Authority undertook emergency repair works on the Lakplakpa River Bridge on the Accra-bound section of the Accra-Tema Motorway.



This led to days of heavy traffic on the motorway, especially during rush hours.



“The Kwame Nkrumah Motorway - N1 has been opened to full traffic at 6:00 am this morning following the completion of repair works on the Lakplakpa bridge along the Tema-Accra bound lane,” the police added.



The completion of the repair has, however, led to an ease in the unusual gridlock that occurred on the stretch over the period.