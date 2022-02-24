Accra Technical University decries low enrollment of female students

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, ATU, Professor Samuel Nii Odai has asked students to desist from engaging in any form of malpractices during Examination to avoid dismissal.



He also urged them to take their studies seriously, as University education prepares them for the job market, adding that being studious will help them to better position themselves for the future.



The Vice-Chancellor said the Accra Technical University has a reputation for academic excellence, community outreach and ground-breaking innovations, targeted at solving societal challenges.



Professor Nii Odai, who was speaking at the 2021/2022 Matriculation of the University, deplored the low enrollment of female students and urged women to pursue higher education.



“At the University, the two most important things in the life of a student which have come to stay are matriculation; that is the day the University student enrolls formally.



So today, you’re enrolled formally into the Accra Technical University, in other words, you become a bonafide Member of this University and the second one is Graduation or commencement; that is the day the University students complete the programme of studies to commence a career,” he said.



The Accra Technical University, ATU, has admitted more than 10,000 fresh students to pursue various courses in the institution.



There are 1,798 Bachelor of Technology students, 4,034 full -time and part-time Higher National Diploma, HND, and 273 Diploma students.



The rest are 643 non-HND and 193 pre-HND students. All the students were taken through the matriculation oath to signify their formal admission into the University.



There was strict adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.



The Vice Chancellor of ATU, Professor Samuel Nii Odai, said the students will receive hands-on training to prepare them for the job market.



“Few years from today, the same professors will proudly present you to be graduated at a congregation ceremony. We act as your parents while you’re here. Therefore, accord the same respect to all persons in authority in this institution, as you would your parents”, he advised



"At ATU, we will impact knowledge and skills in specific disciplines as you also endeavor to incorporate the habit of purposefully researching information that you require to solve the problems of life. More importantly, we aim to prepare you in courses that demand you in the world of work”.



He told the matriculants, "the hands-on practical oriented training you will receive here will prepare you adequately for the world of work”.



Professor Nii Odai urged the students to be disciplined in the area of time management and adhere to all rules and regulations, especially those governing the conduct of Examinations, in order to achieve academic success.



“The student’s hostels have been recently renovated. Allocations have been made in the market for additional renovation work on the lecture rooms, while procurement of more classroom furniture in your classrooms”.



Professor Odai asked the Lecturers to make themselves available to the students.