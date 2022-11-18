'Accra Reads in Chorkor' to mark Oswald Okaitei’s 5 years in literary advocacy

Regional News of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: Ghana Reads in Chorkor

Half a decade of his active life in the creative arts industry, the multi award-winning young Ghanaian poet/spoken word artiste, Oswald Okaitei, who also doubles as a playwright and dramatis, has been phenomenal in advancing the literary advocacy business in Accra and Ghana at large.



To mark this feat, Oswald Okaitei hosts the maiden edition of “Accra Reads in Chorkor,” an annual literary festival designed to celebrate literacy and give platforms for the promotion of reading in Chorkor and its neighboring communities.



Being the first of its kind in a community best described as an inner city, and with considerable low literacy levels, Oswald, who also happens to be a literary event consultant, hopes to help change the misconception that reading is a form of punishment, or only meant for them to only pass examination.



With this intention, the event is designed to host several fun-oriented literary activities, including “Read & Bounce!”, “Read & play” (video games), “Blast a balloon and read along!”, “Word Building Contest” among many others.



Again, literary conversations with icons and societal leaders and workshops towards encouraging children to love reading for pleasure would be held as part of the event while platforms are created for the purpose of books exhibition.







According to the Pan African Poet/Spoken word artiste for the year 2016, this commemoration ( of his 5 years in Literary advocacy) is but only a warm up to commemorating his 10 years in active creative arts (after University education) scheduled for early next year.



“Accra reads in Chorkor” is a free event set to take place on Thursday, 1 December 2022 at Chorkor Tea Garden from 10:00 am and is organized by Read, Ghana Read Initiative in partnership with the office of the Assembly member for Chorkor Electoral Area and with support from Happy FM, e.tv, E-sports, Yumvita and Chorkor Republik.