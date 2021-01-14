Regional News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Accra Poly student with good grades may drop out of school due to GH¢1,500 own in fees

play videoAccra Poly student, David Boateng

A student of the Accra Technical University, David Boateng has appealed for support to settle GH¢1,400 worth of fees this semester.



In a chat with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, he explained that during his first year in school, he worked at a construction site to support himself in school.



David completed high school in 2016 but had to work for years to get into the University. He is in level 200 studying HND Accountancy. David lives with a friend and works to pay for hostel fees.



"Lectures resume on January 18 and the fees have to be paid two weeks after we resume. But I have no one to support in that regard. Even if I get my fees alone, it will be greatly appreciated,” he said.



According to him, he loves mathematics and enjoyed accounting in SHS hence the decision to study Accountancy at the university.



David is in a family of seven his mom is a trader and father works in a construction company as a salesperson. He has an elder sister and three young siblings.



David needs support to continue his education. Kindly contact SVTV Africa if you would like to help David through his education.



Kindly watch the video below:





