Accra Police Command arrest 7 phone snatching gang

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Phone snatching suspects lead police to arrest their accomplices



Two arrested by private citizens at Kwame Nkrumah Circle



Accra Regional Command issues strong caution to miscreants



The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 7 suspects of robbery and phone snatching.



Two suspects, according to the Regional Command, were arrested and brought to the Regional Criminal and Investigation Department on Thursday, January 27, 2022, by two private citizens.



The suspects identified as Nicky Forson, an 18-year-old student who resides at Pobiman, and Yeboah Philip alias Blackee, aged 19 years who is an Okada rider and a resident of Chinto near Doblo, were arrested by the two private citizens at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on a motorbike with registration number M-21-GS 4142.



The two who were suspected of criminal activities were found to be with a sharp machete hidden on their motorbike.



The suspects upon interrogation by the police admitted to being phone snatchers, later on, mentioned and led the police to arrest five other accomplices.



The five have been identified as Francis Agbasa aka Nmani, age 22 years, Okada rider and resident of Chinto. Wonder Nii Obodai aka Jahkid, 18 years and resident of Chinto. Richard Mensah, 25 years, a disc jockey, staying at Chinto. Emmanuel Mensah is a 23-year-old fabricator living at Chinto. As well as Prince Agyei, 38 years and a mason staying at Papase near Doblo.



The suspects are expected to be charged and put before court after investigation.



The Accra Regional Commander, DCOP Iddi Seidu, speaking on the resolve of his command to fight crime, issued a strong warning to criminals noting that the police administration will stop at nothing in their fight against crime.



“The Regional Police Command wants to assure the people within the metropolis that we shall continue to work hard to ensure their safety and security. At the same time, we are also calling on the public to give us their cooperation. Without their cooperation, we alone cannot do it. So we ask them to give us cooperation. They should volunteer information, principally they should volunteer information to us. People should also be cautious of their safety. Our living accommodations, we should try and fortify it as well as their vehicles. They should even try and track their vehicles and not to leave bags, computers and other objects exposed in their vehicles when parking in certain places.



“We are also warning g the miscreants that they should find genuine jobs and do because we are coming after them. They may run but they cannot hide; we shall continue to hunt them, arrest them and take them through the due processes of the law,” DCOP Iddi Seidu stated.



