Accra Metro Lions Club inducts new executives

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: GNA

A five-member Executive Officers of the Accra Metro Lions Club, an affiliate of Lions Clubs International, a global humanitarian club, has been inaugurated in Accra to steer the affairs of the Club for a one-year term.



Dr Afia Nyarko Boakye, a Lecturer at the Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU), is the new President of the Club.



Other Executive Members include Madam Catherine Apenyo, First Vice President, Mrs Esi Brew Keelson, Second Vice President and Treasurer, Madam Anita Biama, Secretary and Mr David Pappoe, Marketing and Communication Chairperson.



Madam Helen Maku Obeng, District Governor for District 418, Lions Clubs International, who inducted the new executives into office, charged them to work assiduously to ensure that the membership base of the club was increased.



She urged members of the Club to avail themselves to the various Lions Institutes to broaden their knowledge on the workings and operations of the Organisation to positively impact the activities and management of the Club.



Dr Boakye, in her inaugural address, underscored the need to keep the Club at a reasonable size to be able to serve their communities and to move the Club to the next level of recognition within Lions Clubs.



“Our prime goal is to have a pool of active members to call on for servicing our various projects so that we can distribute the workload more evenly among members on big Projects like our high impact project at Danfa," she said.



"We look forward to a year of completing our High Impact Project (a Three-Unit Classroom Block in Danfa). We notwithstanding look forward to explore new ideas to help our Community”.



Dr Boakye reiterated the need to have a close-knit Club bonded and working together, a growing Club that supports its Members and their partners, and a Club that also enjoys its social side.



Mr Jerry Ahmed Shaib, Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), who hailed Lions Club for impacting many lives with their service, pledged the Authority’s support for the Project.



He said education empowered people and as such the need for government businesses and non-profit organisations to prioritize the educational needs of children in deprived communities was crucial.



Mr Shaib urged the Accra Metro Lions Club to continue working to help the needy in society and to collaborate with community-focused development state institutions like CODA to do more in communities.



The ceremony also witnessed the induction of new members of the Accra City Leo Club, the installation of Leo Officers, and the launch of the 20th Anniversary Celebration of the Accra Metro Lions Club in Humanitarian Service.



Among dignitaries present at the event were some officials of Lions Clubs International such as Mr Carl Glover Tay, Charter President, Mr Christopher Papa Kojo Conduah, the immediate past President, Accra Lions Club, Mr Kwasi Ampadu-Kissi, Zone 2 Chairperson, and Mr Ebo Prah Manson, District Cabinet Secretary.