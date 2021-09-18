Accra Mayor nomination protest: Police halt disorder, arrest four ringleaders

General News of Saturday, 18 September 2021

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of four persons involved in violent protests in the Odododiodioo constituency on Saturday, September 18.



A police statement released later Saturday said the quartet had been arrested for allegedly causing public disorder at Jamestown in Accra.



The four, police said, had led scores of people to block a road in Jamestown by burning car tyres causing further fear and panic.



“Preliminary investigations suggest the unlawful protest was in response to the widely circulated list of potential Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs),” the statement read in part.



The Jamestown incident was specifically in respect of who becomes the next Mayor of Accra. Protesters were acting in support of outgoing Mayor Mohammed Adjei Sowah. According to reports he will he replaced.



Adjei Sowah himself issued a statement on Saturday denouncing any violence in his name.



The police further cautioned all individuals of groups intending to unlawfully protest over the list or anyother matter to abandon such plans or face the law.



“It has come to my attention that certain individuals are demonstrating in the Odododiodio Constituency in anticipation of the MMDCEs announcement by the Minister of Local Government tomorrow. I unequivocally denounce any form of disturbances in my name.”



“As responsible citizens, we should recognize the President’s authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda and it’s our duty to support the appointees to succeed,” he indicated in a press statement dated September 18.



