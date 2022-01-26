Accra: Mayor leads clean-up exercise at Kaneshie

General News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has organized a cleanup exercise at Kaneshie and its environs as part of activities lined up ahead of implementing the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative scheduled to kick-start on February 1.



According to the Mayor of Accra, Elizabeth Kwatsoe Tawiah Sackey, who led the team, the purpose of the exercise was to create awareness and remind the general public of the commencement date and modalities of the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative.



The exercise, which began in the early hours of Monday, January 24, 2022, from Kaneshie Pamprom to First light, saw the team made up of Environmental Health Officers, Metro Guards, and sanitation workers cleaning, sweeping, and moving traders away from the walkways.



Speaking to the media after the exercise that lasted for about four hours, Mayor Elizabeth urged the residents, traders, and corporate institutions to support the initiative by cleaning their surroundings frequently to avoid sanctions.



"I want to use this opportunity to appeal to all residents and corporate institutions to keep their surroundings clean at all times to prevent sanctions. Ensuring a clean city would require our collective input.



The littering, indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and open spaces must stop," she said.



She intimated that cleaning the city was not a one-man responsibility but a task for all and sundry, adding that the AMA was ready to implement the project.



She announced that the Assembly would officially launch the initiative and engage stakeholders ahead of its implementation on Monday, January 31, at the Bukom Park.



The Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative seeks to obligate individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for cleaning their immediate environment to ensure a clean city.