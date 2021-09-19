Accra Mayor condemns protest over his disappointment

General News of Sunday, 19 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah, the acting Mayor of Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has chastised protesters in the Odododiodoo constituency in Accra following the purported nomination of Elizabeth Sackey as his successor.



He has urged his supporters and those behind the demonstration to respect President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s prerogative to retain or replace him. Adjei Sowah also declared his support for whoever replaces him as the MCE for AMA.



In a statement issued following the demonstration, Nii Adjei Sowah wrote: “We should recognize the President’s authority to nominate individuals of his choice to promote his agenda and it’s our duty to support the appointees to succeed… I totally support all the President’s nominations and commit to continue to work towards the development of the country.”



Some Concerned Youth of Odododiodoo Constituency, hit the streets to protest President Akufo-Addo’s purported nomination of former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, Elizabeth Sackey, to replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the Municipal Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).



They insist that Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah has worked hard in his first tenure against all odds and has always prioritized some long-standing issues in the Assembly especially sanitation and unemployment.



Speaking to Accra based Citi FM, a member of the communications team for the Concerned Youth of Odododiodoo Constituency, Obed Asamoah said, the acting Mayor had performed creditably.



“Our main reason for this protest is to show our disagreement with the president’s purported nominee of the former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister as the current MCE as against the incumbent Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah. We have seen in the public the report of the vetting committee recommending Adjei Sowah for the position of Mayor, and so we do not see the need for the change to be done in bringing in the woman who was the then Deputy Minister and under their watch, NPP performed abysmally.”



The official list of nominees is expected to be announced on Sunday, September 19, 2021, by the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe.



However, a leaked document detailing the nominees for various assemblies across the country has begun eliciting different reactions.



Mohammed Adjei Sowah, whose supporters want him to be retained, was appointed on March 24, 2017.



Meanwhile, some four persons said to have led a protest at Jamestown in Accra on Saturday, September 18, have been arrested.



They were identified as Salaami Abubakar, 36; Daniel Opare Oman, 43; Edward Holm, 38 and Daniel Clottey 41.





