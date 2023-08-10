Accra-London by road: We’ve raised US$13,000 out of US$100K target – Wanderlust Ghana

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The expeditioners (Wanderlust Ghana) who completed the 10,000-kilometer rad trio from Accra to London have revealed that they have raised $13,000 of the projected $100,000 for their digitisation projects in some of the country’s most deprived schools.



Kwabena Peprah, the group’s leader, told Rainbow Radio’s Daniel Dadson in the United Kingdom that they expect to raise the funds for these projects because it was the main highlight of the road trip they embarked on.



He described the amount received thus far as impressive because it was around $5,000 a few days ago but has now risen to $13,000.



He encouraged people to contribute to the fund so that it can be used to carry out these projects to make digitisation more widespread in Ghana, particularly in deprived schools.



He explained that the use of artificial intelligence (AI), robots, and technology, in general, is growing faster in some countries than in others, and that Ghana should make efforts to catch up.



"The catalyst fund we want to establish has a $1 million goal to help us spread digitisation throughout the country,” he stressed.



He told the host that through EduSpots, they have created 50 innovative and sustainable community-led libraries across 16 regions of Ghana and Kenya named ‘Spots’.



The funds generated would also go into such projects, he added.



EduSpots won the Tes International Award in 2018 and was selected as a Finalist for the Their World Education Innovation Prize in 2023. Their Founder, Cat Davison, was selected as a finalist for the UNESCO-backed, Varkey Foundation $1 million Global Teacher Prize in 2021.



The donation will support one or more of the following: technology for Spots, training and Spot visits, app development or EduSpots’ core costs.



Individuals who wish to contribute to the fund should see the flyer below for more information.