Accra Law Court Complex’s sewage lines choked with used condoms, sanitary pads

• These foreign items according to the court has blocked the sewage system



• The management of the court has advised the facility users to dispose of waste the right way



• The public has been advised to keep the court clean and safe



The improper disposal of used condoms, sanitary pads, and other foreign materials have blocked the drains and swage path of the Law Court Complex in Accra, according to reports.



In a statement issued by the court, it has been observed that users of the facility abandon the dust bins provided at the washrooms and drop the used items directly into 'flush pot'.



Perpetrators have been warned to desist from the act or risk being punished when caught.



“In recent times we have experienced blockages in our sewage lines as a result of the improper disposal of waste. Sachet water bags, used sanitary towels wrapped in polythene bags, used condoms, used paper hand towels were all found in the sewage lines. Please take note that these items are to be disposed off by placing them in the dustbins provided in the washrooms. Let us all help to keep the Law Court Complex clean and safe.”



