Accra-Kumasi Highway opened to motorist after fatal accident at Nsutam

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An accident at Akim Aboabo between Akim Asafo and Nsutam in the Eastern Region, on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Monday, 28 February 2022 led to the complete closure of the road.



The accident, involved a Nissan Pickup and a loaded Daf Articulated truck.



According to the Ghana Police Service, the Kibi MTTD accident Prevention Squad (APS) cordoned and assisted motorists.



Motorists approaching the scene of the incident from Suhum were provided with a diversionary route through Kibi, at Apedwa junction.



While motorists from Nsutam, were diverted through Kibi at Kibi junction.



The N6 has since been opened to motorists.



“The N6, at Akim Abaobo has been opened by the Kibi MTTD team for all approaching motorists,” a Facebook post by the Ghana Police Service noted.