Accra Institute of Technology graduates 8th batch of PhDs

Regional News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: Leticia Osei, Contributor

The Accra Institute of Technology (AIT), a leading technology-focused private university graduated its eighth batch of PhDs during its recently held 16th Graduation Ceremony at the University’s Knowledge City Campus (KCC), Kokomlemle, Accra.



This brings the total number of PhDs graduated at AIT since 2016 to Forty-Nine (49) in the fields of Engineering, Business Administration, Education, and Information Technology.



In a statement released by the University, this achievement marks not only an AIT history but also a history in the annals of private university education in this country.



This event also saw the graduation of 219 Bachelor’s and 33 Master’s degree holders from both the campus-based undergraduate programs as well as the Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs.



It also witnessed the deployment of current technology in facilitating a virtual graduation experience specifically for the majority of the undergraduate students who joined in via the Google Meet platform.



Professor Edward Ayensu, the Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees in his address to the congregation, observed pertinently that all indicators point to the fact that AIT as a University with its high-powered and academically distinguished Board of Trustees are meeting several envisaged milestones as a young and growing dynamic institution which is showing all the encouraging signs of becoming a world-class university.



Before inviting the President of AIT to present his address to the Board of Trustees and the Congregation, Prof Ayensu assured the Congregation, and all stakeholders, that AIT shall not relent in its efforts to ensure the full fulfillment of that vision to deliver quality university education and facilitate cutting-edge research work for the benefit of all our students.



In a comprehensive account of his stewardship for the past year to the Board of Trustees and to the Congregation, Professor Clement Dzidonu, the President of AIT outlined among other things, great strides by the university in improving its academic program offerings as well as its enrollment on these programs considerably.



He highlighted that AIT is currently doing Ph.D. research work in Engineering, Information Technology, Education, and Business Administration with an enrollment of a number of the academic and senior administrative staff of almost all the public and private universities in Ghana.



He underscored how achieving such a feat within the span of ten years is nothing short of an academic marvel given the fact that AIT has successfully offered, run, and graduated students on an internationally benchmarked Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree program within a context where the Ph.D. per capita of Ghana is extremely low.



He concluded his speech by encouraging the graduating class to avail themselves and make the best of all opportunities that may come their way after their graduation. He assured those planning to pursue graduate studies at either the Master's or the Ph.D. level of an enriched academic life and experience at AIT, should they choose to enroll with their Alma Mater.



Accra Institute of Technology (AIT) [www.ait.edu.gh], ranked the top private university in Ghana by the Ghana Tertiary Awards, is an independent technology-focused university committed to academic excellence and cutting-edge scientific and industrial research and R&D work.



The University for the 4th Year running won the 2-18 Best Technology University in Ghana Award, instituted and awarded by the Ghana Tertiary Awards. This came at the heels of the Best in Technology-Focused University 2018-Ghana Award by Global Business Insight of the United Kingdom.



AIT is accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB), to offer both campus-based and Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs. AIT is affiliated to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) for the campus-based undergraduate programs in engineering, computer science/IT, and business administration and the Open University of Malaysia for the Open University undergraduate and postgraduate programs at the Masters and the Ph.D. level.