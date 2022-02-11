Accra FM’s Bobie Ansah arrested by 'security operatives'

General News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Bobie Ansah was arrested after his show on Thursday



He was done with his show after he was arrested at 10.00 pm



Bobie Ansah is the host of 'the Citizen show' on Accra FM



Kwabena Bobie Ansah, host of ‘the Citizen show’ on Accra FM has reportedly been arrested by persons purported to be National Security operatives, after his show on Thursday, February 10, 2022.



According to Kwame Kwakye, the producer of the show, he cannot really tell what occasioned the incident that happened close to the premises of the station at around 10.00 pm.



“We have no idea about where he has been sent to,” Kwame Kwakye said in a Facebook live stream after the incident.



“As a journalist, he’s done with his job and on his way home to rest but he has been picked up by some unknown officers. Kwabena Bobie Ansah has been arrested; his phone is off. Before we signed out of the show, his phone was on but when he was arrested and was put in a vehicle, being taken to some unknown destination, his phone has been switched off. Where they are taking him, we don’t know but we can say on authority that he has been arrested...,” Kwakye added.



"We finished the show at 10.00 pm and he [Bobie Ansah] stepped out, so, I followed him to pick his car and hand it over to him, in order, for him to go home. Because when we close, he exercises around the junction before he goes home; but as of now we don't know where Bobie Ansah is.



"...when I was approaching the junction with Bobie Ansah's car and looking at the scene where the police and National Security [with] about four cars, where they arrested him, put him in their vehicle [sic] and drove off. If he was a criminal who had killed someone, will he be arrested this way? It is very sad!" he stressed.



Odansini Odilia, another presenter of the station described the incident as a 'horror' movie.



"I call the whole scenario an ambush," Odilia said.



She explained, she was on her way to the station to prepare for her show, which is after the Citizen show when she “saw one black car drive past. A second car, ash in colour, stopped by me and looked at me suspiciously. The last car is the one we met at the gate. That was when I asked passers-by about why the cars are moving around in such fashion only to find out that he [Kwabena Bobie Ansah] has been arrested.



“It wasn’t the right procedure to arrest him. He was not rightfully arrested,” she added. "I didn't see any policeman around, I didn't see any police car around, so, if my colleague was arrested, he was arrested through one of the National Security whatever, whatever..."



Although there has not been any official communication about his arrest, an Accra-based Citi FM is reporting that, the presenter may have been picked up over a post he made on his Facebook timeline.



In the said post, Ansah alleged, the “current judiciary is corrupt and made up of crooks and criminals led by a corrupt Chief Justice who’s struggling to purge himself of a $5 million thievery allegation.”







Meanwhile, Joy News sources, however, indicate that, the journalist has been sent to the Nima Police Station after he was picked up from the premises of Accra FM.



This brings to three the number of journalists arrested by security officials this year.