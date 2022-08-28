Accra Court issues a warrant for the arrest of 4 electricity 'thieves'

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Circuit Court in Accra has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of four people accused of illegal electricity connection by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) in Accra East.



The presiding judge, His Lordship Samuel Bright Acquah, issued the warrant due to the inability of the accused persons to appear before the court on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



All four accused persons are being charged with intentionally interfering or knowingly allowing interference in the suppliers’ distribution system, meters, or any equipment as well as stealing, contrary to the rules of the ECG and the laws of Ghana.



The accused persons include Salagoe Joseph, a 67-year-old driver; Toklo Enock, a 27-year-old barber; Kwesi Foster Etah, a 47-year-old electrician; and David Nkrumah, a 37-year-old mason.



Copies of the Statement of Offense sighted by GhanaWeb indicated that Kwesi Foster Etah and David Nkrumah are accused of agreeing to interfere with the power supply of the ECG in Kasoa on August 22, 2022.



Toklo Enock is accused of interfering in the supply and distribution of electricity by tempering with a meter without the permission of the ECG in Madina without authority.



Salagoe, in addition to the charge of interference, is accused of stealing light worth over GH¢18,000.



IB/BOG