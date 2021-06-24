Accra Aca fire: Ensure proper monitoring of students activities – Fire Service

General News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Wednesday’s late night fire outbreak at Accra Academy Senior High School is already raising doubts about the cause of fire as the National Fire Service struggles to find answers to the possible cause of the fire.



This is the second fire in a roll in less than a year.



Preliminary assessment by the National Fire Service indicates that five out of the seven rooms in the dormitory got burnt and the contents also destroyed. Two of the dormitories with their contents were secured.



Head of Public Relations of the National Fire Service, Robinson Okoe Ellis who spoke to Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise Morning Show on 3FM said, ” There was no power at the dormitory and so it is strange that the building could catch fire”.



According to Robinson Ellis the students may have organized some cooking activities at the dormitory leading to the fire outbreak.



“The students have their belongings there so they left for prep whiles at the prep they heard there was fire at the dormitory so all their belongings are burnt”.



Asked whether the frequent fire outbreak in the school is pointing to a particular trend, Ellis said “The first one too we were told there was no power in the dormitory so it means that the students are not monitored properly to find out whether somebody uses naked flame secretary or mobile phone. A mobile phone hidden in books for a longer period of time and it becomes hot can ignite fire”.