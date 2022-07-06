Accra: ASA Savings and Loans holds free health screening for clients, residents of Chantan

Regional News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: SPONSORED

ASA Savings and Loans Limited has put together a medical exercise to provide free health screening for clients and residents within and around the Chantan community in Accra.



The free medical screening was executed by Lapaz-based Modern Care Clinic on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at the office of ASA Savings and Loans Chantan Business Centre.



Leading his team of medical officers to undertake the exercise, Dr. Rahman Akugri who is the Manager of Modern Care Clinic described health screening as a very important exercise.



Speaking in an interview, he lauded ASA Savings and Loans for prioritising the health of clients and people in the communities they operate.



Dr. Rahman Akugri called on Ghanaians to make it a habit of having regular health checks to address any health issues that may be hidden.







“It is an important exercise they are doing. Most Ghanaians, we are ignorant. We have to change our attitudes and take our health needs seriously,” Dr. Rahman Akugri proposed.



Besides general medical checks, beneficiaries of today’s ASA Savings and Loans free health screening were checked for Blood pressure, Hepatitis B, Sugar level, breast cancer, and malaria.



Explaining the reason behind the exercise, ASA Savings and Loans Branch Manager for the Chantan Business Centre, Kate Coleman noted that it is a way of giving back to society.



“We are doing this to give back to the society. It is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities,” she indicated while adding “We have been operating here for almost 12 years. This is something we do annually but due to Covid, we had to stop. This year we have decided to resume not only to benefit our clients but for members of the community as well,” she stated.









One of the beneficiaries who gave her name as Mary while speaking to the media expressed appreciation to ASA Savings and Loans for thinking about the health of clients.



She stressed that the free health screening and provision of medicine will go a long way to ease the financial burden of all beneficiaries especially the market women who continue to work with the financial institution.







Today’s free medical health screening is just one of many that have been carried out and fully funded by ASA Savings and Loans throughout the last few months.



It is being done in the various communities where ASA Savings and Loans operates.