Account for Youth in Afforestation if you’re serious about ‘Green Ghana’ – MP tells Akufo-Addo

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 June 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Jaman North, Frederick Ahenkwah, has challenged President Nana Akufo-Addo to account to the country the number of trees his government has planted under the Youth in Afforestation project.



Ahenkwah, who was reacting to the launch of the Green Ghana Project that aims at planting 5 million trees this year, said he was skeptical of the success of the president’s initiative that was unveiled last Friday, June 11, 2021.



He told Kwame Minkah, the host of Dwaboase on Power 97.9 FM, that it was difficult for the ordinary Ghanaian to be optimistic of the GH¢125 million project when the government has failed, over the years, to update Ghanaians of the number of trees the country can boast of under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) module.



“Does the over 43,000 people the government has employed under the afforestation programme commensurate with the work they have done so far?” asked the MP, who is also a member of Parliament’s Committee on Lands and Forestry.



He continued, “I haven’t seen any tree planted in my constituency yet there are a number of youth who have been employed under the module.”



To him, if the Akufo-Addo administration is committed to saving the country’s forest reserves as has been communicated to Ghanaians, the government should account to the citizens the success of the programme to which tens of thousands of youth are being paid for.



Ahenkwah also tasked the government to focus on growing the seedlings that were planted last week to ensure that there is value for money.



He also hinted the Minority will keep an eye on the project and ensure that the taxpayers’ money is not misused.



“We in the Minority will track them. We [on the committee] can move to any region, say Eastern region, to go and see the progress for ourselves,” he concluded.