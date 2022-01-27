Accommodation challenges: MP laments illogical charges for university students

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Students lament the high cost of private hostels



Government should engage the private sector to help solve the accommodation crisis - MP



Government must intervene by providing adequate facilities for students - MP



The Member of Parliament for the New Edubiase constituency, Adams Abdul Salam, has lamented the lack of accommodation in public universities and the cost of accommodations available to students



According to him, the government must intervene by providing adequate facilities for students in the tertiary institutions as it is very difficult for less-privileged students to enroll into public universities due to the high costs.



“Mr. Speaker, the cost of accommodation on campus is too high for the average parent. Currently, apart from the traditional halls, the average residential fee ranges below GHc2500 to GHc12,000 for an academic year. This development makes it difficult for student from poor families to enroll.



“Mr. Speaker, as enrollment increases in our public universities, the only logical thing for the government to do is provide adequate facilities to accommodate the growing student population,” he said



In recent years, accommodation in public universities has become a major issue for first-year students.



Some students have been compelled to defer their admissions due to lack of accommodation or the costs of privately-owned accommodation facilities.



Even though the University of Ghana is running the in-out-out-in system which provides accommodation to only freshmen and final year students, the issue of accommodation is still a challenge due to the high numbers of students who enroll in the universities.



Adams Abdul Salam, speaking on the floor of parliament, recommended that the government should engage the private sector to help solve the accommodation crisis.



“Government must enhance the build, operate, and transfer concept as it pertains in some public universities this will serve as an incentive to encourage the private sector to help in solving the accommodation crisis,” he said.



