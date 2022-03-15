Accidents: We can’t continue to blame the devil, fix the problems – Nortsu-Kotoe tells NRSC, MTTD

Regional News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Akatsi North lawmaker, Peter Nortsu-Kotoe has charged all relevant stakeholders, especially the National Road Safety Commission (NSRC) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to take further steps to clamp down on individuals whose actions continue to threaten lives on roads.



This follows the multiple fatal road accidents that occurred in parts of the country including Asuboi in the Eastern Region over the weekend.



The Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament noted that the statistics on road carnage on our roads this weekend alone is horrendous and adds up to the already alarming cases of death on the road; most of which could be attributed to recklessness, indiscipline, and human error on the part of drivers and motorists.



“Sunday, 13th March 2022 we received with shock and pain the tragic killing of some nine persons, two of which were students of the University of Education-Winneba, in an accident that occurred at Asuboi on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



“The fatal accident has also been reported to have left some other passengers on board the vehicle seriously injured and are currently receiving treatment. This heartbreaking and unfortunate incident has robbed us again of young lives that would have been very significant to our development as a nation.



“While we condole with the families of the deceased students, the University community, and with all those who have lost their loved ones in this very crash, I take this opportunity to further charge the relevant stakeholders, most especially the National Road Safety Commission (NSRC) and the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to take further steps to clamp down on such individuals whose actions continue to threaten lives on our roads. We cannot continue to blame the devil for these unacceptable happenings.”