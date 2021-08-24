Accidents: Some Tamale truck drivers use Omo solution as break fluid – NPP's Kamal Deem alleges

Regional News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

A Deputy National Communication Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kamal Deen, has revealed that some tipper truck drivers in Tamale confessed to him that they use Omo solution as break fluid.



“In Tamale, somebody told me that truck drivers use Omo solution as break fluid and they argue that it is more effective than the real break fluid,” Mr Kamal Deen told Kwame Appiah Kubi on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Monday, 23 August 2021.



“This is a real story”, he insisted during a discussion on the recent spate of road carnage that claimed the lives of 19 people, including a 6-month-old baby at the weekend.



Ten died after two Yutong buses with registration numbers GN 4742-17 and GS 6262-19, collided head-on at Gomoa Mampong on the Accra-Cape Coast highway on Sunday, 22 August 2021.



The injured have been receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



The crash happened around 3:30 am after the Yutong bus with registration number GN 4741 – 10, which was headed for Accra from Takoradi, tried overtaking another vehicle and ended up colliding with the other Yutong bus with registration number GS 6262-19, which was headed for The Ivory Coast from Accra.



A separate accident on the Apedwa stretch of the Accra-Kumasi highway on Saturday, 21 August 2021 killed a six-month-old baby and eight others.



In light of the rising spate of car crashes, Mr Kamal Deen condemned the use of Omo solution as break fluid, saying: “It is a very bad innovation”, adding: “It means we are not careful.”



He pointed out that one of the reasons for a lot of accidents on the roads is the failure by car owners and drivers to take care of their vehicles.



“We don’t even maintain the vehicles, so, should there be a mishap, you are in big trouble,” he observed.



To him, there could have been a future president or future doctor among the people who died in the two accidents.



“Innocent souls have perished for no reason,” he bemoaned.



He urged personnel of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service to enforce road safety regulations on the roads and not let traffic offenders off the hook in exchange for petty bribes as have always been alleged against them.