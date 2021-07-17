Accident causes heavy traffic on Accra-Kumasi highway

General News of Saturday, 17 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• An accident has occurred on the Accra-Kumasi highway



• This has led to heavy traffic on that stretch



• The police at the time of this report had arrived at the scene to control the situation



Travellers have been at a standstill for hours due to heavy traffic on the Accra-Kumasi highway.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, vehicles were lined up with one lane only moving in a go-slow manner for a few minutes and then stopping at a point for others in the other lane to get the chance to move.



Per information from the video, police officers had to step in to manage the traffic situation.



The informant with the username, Nana Yaw Kesseh Cardinal on Facebook said the traffic started on the Accra-Kumasi highway at 4am.



“This is no joke, this is how the Kumasi-Nkawkaw highway. I can’t even explain how it looks like. Wow … the police are directing the cars to ease the traffic," he said in his video capturing the moment.



He attributed the terrific traffic situation to an accident that occurred on the road and the vehicles were yet to be towed.



Meanwhile, several Ghanaians are calling for the dualization of the Accra-Kumasi highway to enhance the free flow of vehicles.







