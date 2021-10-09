Accident at Pokuase interchange kills one, leaves one severely injured

General News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An accident on the newly-built Pokuase Interchange has claimed the life of one, leaving another severely injured after the two fell from the third tier of the interchange.



The two were on an unregistered motorbike from the Awoshie section of the road when they fell onto the pavement, instantly killing one.



In an eyewitness account available to GhanaWeb, the injured person was rushed to the Ga North Municipal Hospital while the deceased’s corpse has been deposited at the morgue.



The External Operations Manager for the Zhongmei Engineering Group Limited, who are contractors of the interchange, told Citi News that either the victims were speeding or they were on drugs.



“These gentlemen were coming from the Awoshie section, and were over speeding or on drugs with an unregistered motorbike which put them in a more severe situation because you wouldn’t be in that curve of 40 km/h, and you may fall down because I’m very sure they were speeding.



“They fell at the same time onto the road, one died on the spot and the other got injured, so the ambulance team picked them up to the hospital,” he said.



Earlier this week, it was reported that some crash railings on the interchange, costing thousands of dollars, had gone missing.



The railings were eventually replaced.