Accident at Nobewam kills 4

Regional News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Four male adults have died while nine others have been injured in an accident at Nobewam near Ejisu on the Accra-Konongo-Kumasi motor road.



The accident occurred when a sprinter bus with registration number AC 910-19 crashed into a faulty cargo truck with registration number, AS 5818-P, parked on the shoulder of the road, Friday dawn.



The Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department in the Ashanti Region say a Ford Flex Seal saloon car with registration number, CR 171-20 also crashed into the rear portion of the sprinter bus in the process.



Emergency services had moved in to rescue the perishing.



A police incident report sighted by dailymailgh.com however stated that: “Occupants on board the Sprinter bus sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Konongo Government Hospital where one male adult died while receiving treatment. Three male adults all above age 18 got trapped dead in the Sprinter bus”.



The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Stewards Mortuary in Yawkwei, near Konongo.



All the vehicles have since been impounded as police investigate the cause of the accident.



The suspect driver of the sprinter bus, Yaw Opoku is in custody, the police said in its report.



There are fears the death toll could rise.