Accident at Atibie kills one, injures two

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 22 April 2022

Source: GNA

A Toyota Yaris vehicle, with registration number GS 6040-21 flipped over and crashed into a ditch while descending the Odweanoma Mountain, killing one passenger and wounding two others.



The car was being driven by one Aforleho Tawiah.



The occupants, Comfort Obenewaa, 24, Kwadwo Osei, 26, and Edmond Oduro, 32, were transported to the Kwahu Government Hospital for treatment.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that Kwadwo Osei was transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where he died on Sunday, April 18.



He said the body had been preserved at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy.



Mr Tetteh said the occupants were on their way to Atibie from the Odweanoma Mountain April 16, when their vehicle abruptly veered off the road into an offside thicket before landing into a ditch.



The accident car is yet to be hauled from the scene for inspection and testing by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



This is the second accident in less than a week at Atibie, with the first killing one person and injuring ten others during the Kwahu Easter celebrations.