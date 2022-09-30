Accept the use of artificial intelligence to make access to information easier - Sarpong Boateng urges public institutions

General News of Friday, 30 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Secretary of the Right to Information Commission, Yaw Sarpong Boateng, has urged government agencies to embrace the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations.



According to him, the use of AI will make it easier for the citizenry to have access to information about the operations of government agencies without going through any stress.



Speaking at an International Day for Access to Information event in Accra, Boateng added that government agencies must ensure that they have the needed technology that will ensure a seamless transition to the use of AI



“As AI is able to predict loop holes, actions and results of what is going to happen. It makes it easier to reduce errors made by humans in giving out information.



“With AI, an applicant can be directed to the institution that has the specific information needed rather than going through the transfer process which will take more time,” he said.



He added that institutions must ensure that they regularly update their website to ensure that the public has the right information.



“We have to accept that AI has come to stay and it is our mandate as public institutions to help with the necessary tools to help the nation in E-governance,” he noted.



Watch the RTI Boss’s speech in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







IB/SARA