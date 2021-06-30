Accept responsibility for the upheaval in Ejura – Minority to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must take responsibility for the disturbances that occurred in Ejura in the Ashanti region leading to the death of two people, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has said.



Mr. Iddrisu told journalists in Parliament on Wednesday, June 30 that the President has reduced the country to a lawless state where there is no regard for life and property.



His comments follow the gruesome murder of the Macho Kakaa in Ejura over the weekend.



There was also a violent clash among the military officers and the youth of the area who were demonstrating in that town on Tuesday, June 29 following the murder.



This led to the death of two persons with four sustaining various degrees of injury.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to conduct, forthwith, a Public Inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, 29th June 2021.



The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo.



“The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, alias ‘Kaaka’, Abdul Nasir Yussif and Murtala Mohammed.



“He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery,” a statement issued by Director of Communications at the President Eugene Arhin said on Wednesday.



But Haruna Iddrisu said “Understandably, we have heard President Nana Addo Danlwa Akufo-Addo instruct the Minister for the Interior for a Commission of Inquiry into this matter.



“The President must accept full responsibility for reducing this country into a police state. No respect for fundamental human rights and freedoms, no respect for the dignity of man, no respect for the liberty of the Ghanaian citizens, and no respect for the constitutionally guaranteed rights to live.”