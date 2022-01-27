Accept postings to villages to build experience - NEIP CEO to Ghanaian youth

General News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

The Chief Executive Officer for the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has called on Ghanaian youth to accept posting to rural areas.



He believes that most of the youth are unemployed because they have refused postings to rural areas.



To him, hitherto this period, the rural areas provided young professionals with the needed experience to face life and their career choices and helped build them into better persons.



However, the story seems to be different in recent times as young people only opt for jobs in the urban centres.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah made this point known in a post shared on Facebook.



He said “Some decades ago, Education and Health Workers would accept postings to rural areas, work there for sometime before asking for a transfer. It was the same for National Service postings. These people have very good experiences of life in the Country side which has been with them forever”.



Adding that “in these Social media days, however, most of the youth want to be posted to Accra, Kumasi and other urban centres, forgetting those places are over staffed. They have access to influential people to ask for these favours thanks to mobile technology and Social media”.



He indicated that “I do appreciate the fact that circumstances demand some people ask for special posting but the majority should know all parts of the Country deserve Public Servants and accept postings to these places”.