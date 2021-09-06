Accept it is your mismanagement that has crippled the economy – Mahama to government

General News of Monday, 6 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dramani Mahama has clearly stated that the reason the country is suffering economically is because of mismanagement and not necessarily the novel Coronavirus pandemic.



Using examples of countries within the sub-region as his yardstick, the former president explained that it does not make sense for the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to continue to make a case that the pandemic is what is affecting the economy of the country.



“A comparison with our neighbours and peers in Sub-Saharan Africa, all of whom were also affected by COVID-19, shows they have been able to protect their citizens from COVID-19 in ways that are similar to ours. They have however avoided increasing their debts and deficits because of more prudent management of their economies.



“This government must accept that it is their mismanagement of the economy, their thirst for consumption expenditure and the desire to spend beyond our means in order to win elections that have plunged us into the current crisis, not necessarily COVID-19,” he said.



John Dramani Mahama made this known at The State of Ghana’s Economy, The Scorecard, organized by the National Democratic Congress’s The Professionals Forum (PROFORUM) in Accra, a statement from his office has said.



The former president addressed the forum with Seth Terkper, a former Minister of Finance, and Sam Pee Yalley, a former Ambassador to India, and the National President of PROFORUM.



