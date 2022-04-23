Accept aggregate 25 students and turn them into 1st class students – Adutwum challenges Grade A SHS

General News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Education Minister is challenging Grade A schools



He said they should turn 'weak' students into first-class students



Adutwum recalled an interaction with an old boy from PRESEC



Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister, has challenged Grade A Senior High Schools (SHS) which comprises Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC Legon), Wesley Girls’ SHS in Cape Coast, among others, to show how they are by making the 'weak' students with aggregate 20 or 25 first-class students.



According to him, these so-called Grade A schools must be willing to accept students with an aggregate of 20 or 25 because they have the best teachers to work on students with these grades who are considered the weak ones.



Speaking at the University of Cape Coast on Friday, April 22, the Bosomtwe MP said, “there are places where teachers are complaining. Why are you bringing students with an aggregate of 20 here? I had a wonderful conversation with a man who is very high up.



“He called me one day and said, ‘Why are you sending students with an aggregate of 20 to PRESEC?’ And I said, “I think PRESEC has one of the best groups of teachers in this country.”



According to Dr Adutwum, the man said, “‘Yes, it’s true. That’s my school.'”



The man continued, “They are examiners, and they are very good.”



And I said, “yes, sir, I know, and because they are the ones that are examiners and are very good, they are the ones who are prepared to teach those who have an aggregate of 25 and so on.”



“And so, if Wesley Girls wants to prove to me that they are the best, they have the best teachers, and they are the best school, they need to take in students with an aggregate of 20 and turn them around so that they can tell us that they are better than my famous school, Jachie Pramso.”



He continued: “So when Mighty JAPASS take in aggregate 30 and 40, and the students don’t do well, and they say, look at them. They are not that good. And when we send the best BECE students to the Grade A schools and they pass, they beat their chest and say they are the best school and have the best teachers. They need to prove that with such students as well,” he stated.



“Some children may not have seen Water Closet (WC) before, and I tell you, they are hungry for knowledge. They believe that the only future they have is education, and when you bring them in, mentor and guide them, they will be the best this nation has to offer. I never went to Mfantsipim, Adisadel and co. So, I found myself at Jachie Pramso, and here I am, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum stressed.