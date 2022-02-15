Accept E-levy or Free SHS will be cancelled – Okyere Baafi claims

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

The Member of Parliament for New Juaben South, Michael Okyere Baafi, has charged Ghanaians to accept the introduction of Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy) or have the Free Senior High School policy introduced under the Akufo-Addo-led administration cancelled.



According to him, if the E-Levy is rejected, the Akufo-Addo government will be forced to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will lead to the cancellation of the free SHS policy.



“If we don’t pay the E-levy and we have go to the World Bank or the IMF for loans, they will ask Akufo-Addo to cancel the free SHS which will affect your children so you must all accept the E-levy and pay it so it helps all of us,” Okyere Baafi told members of his constituency in a video played on Good Morning Ghana.



Meanwhile, Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stated that the Finance Minister has given an indication that he would not be ready for a presentation on the E-Levy next week.



According to him, the Finance Minister is engaging stakeholders on the controversial levy.



Last Friday, Afenyo-Markin said the house will be informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill.



Speaking on the floor of parliament, he said, “Mr. Speaker, as members may be aware, in my presentation of the business statement last week, I did indicate that the Minister of Finance had given indication of the possibility of withdrawing the Electric Transfer Levy Bill, 2021 today Friday February 11, 2022.



“Another option stated was the withdrawal of the Bill in Parliament and the substitution of a new Bill that would include the amendment that the Committee had consensually agreed on could be on Tuesday 15 February, 2022. The sponsoring Minister has given an indication that he would not be ready next week. The house would be accordingly informed about a new date for the interrogation and possible passage of the bill,” he added.







