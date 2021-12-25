Accept Christ as your personal Saviour - Catechist urges Ghanaians

General News of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Samuel Ekuadzi, Catechist of the Global Evangelical Church, Woe Amenuveve Chapel, has asked Christian faithful to rededicate their lives to Him, resolve to lead Christ-like life to make the world a better place to live in and, to secure for themselves a place in God’s eternal kingdom.



Mr Ekuadzi who made the call while preaching a sermon at a Christmas Day church service of the Church said Jesus was the reason for the season and if there was any time to accept and commit to Him, “it is now” when Christians all over the world were commemorating His birth.



He said Christ had taken on human flesh so as “to save humankind from sin and death, reveal God’s nature and to mediate - fuse God and humans in an indivisible, eternal bond.”



The Catechist quoted scriptures including Isaiah 9:1-7 which talked about the government of the promised Son (Jesus) to invite all to Christ saying, a life in Christ was one without gloom or oppression but joy, light, increase, peace and love.



He urged Ghanaians to accept Jesus Christ as their personal Saviour this Christmas.



And to the faithful, he charged them to keep their anchor down and tied to the Saviour and stay full of hope to avoid drifting away from the Scriptures.



Saturday’s church service though not well-attended had congregants sing melodious songs in appreciation of God’s sacrificial giving.



Christmas, observed on December 25 is a season to commemorate the greatest gift God ever gave to humans - His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ to save them from their sins so they can have back the intimate relationship with their Creator (God).



