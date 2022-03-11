Abusing Supreme Court ruling on Deputy Speaker's voting rights contemptuous - Obiri Boahen

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Lawyer Obiri Boahen says any attempt by Speaker of parliament or any Member of Parliament(MP) to abuse the ruling on deputy Speaker's voting right may result in a contempt of court.



He says the Supreme Court being the highest court of the land has within its frame on interpreting the constitution given its appropriate ruling on the matter which seemed to have confused many.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that this should settle the case as everybody has the right to vote per the ruling of the Supreme Court.



"And this is what we have been saying all these while, but our brothers in the opposition did not agree with us but I believe this should settle issues," he added.



Background



The Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse ruled that a Deputy Speaker can be counted during the formation of a quorum for parliamentary decision-making and participate in voting while presiding over the parliamentary business.



The landmark judgement was given after private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, filed a case against the Attorney General to contest the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu’s decision to count himself during a vote to approve the 2022 budget.



But Mr Mahama believes the 7-0 ruling affects the independence of the legislative arm of government and may affect future deliberations in the House.



Shocking But Not Supirising - John Mahama



Former President John Mahama says the Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling that Deputy Speakers can vote while presiding sets a dangerous precedent for the country’s Parliamentary procedure.



He has described the verdict by the Court as “shocking but not surprising.”



