Abura-Dunkwa Government Hospital staff allegedly commits suicide

General News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• A 25-year-old pharmacist of the Dunkwa Government Hospital has been found dead in his room



• Felix Abagi was last seen on October 7



• His body was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in his room by his co-tenants on October 10, 2021



A pharmacist with the Abura-Dunkwa Government Hospital has been found dead in his room.



Felix Abagi is reported to have been found dead in the early hours of Sunday, October 10, 2021, by his co-tenants who discovered his body after they woke up to a pungent smell emanating from his room.



The 25-year-old’s decomposed body was found dangling from a rope tied to the ceiling fan in the room after the co-tenants broke into the room.



He was reportedly last seen on October 7.



His body has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.