Abuga Pele expresses gratitude to President Akufo-Addo

Source: gna.org.gh

Mr Abuga Pele, a former Member of Parliament for the Chiana-Paga Constituency in the Upper East Region, has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Presidential pardon granted him to get out of prison.



The President granted Mr Pele, also a former National Coordinator of the defunct Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA), a Presidential pardon on grounds of ill-health.



The former GYEEDA Coordinator was sentenced to six years in prison on February 23, 2018, for his involvement in a GH¢4.1 million GYEEDA scandal.



“I thank God for my release, I thank the President, the people of Nakolo, I thank all those who were instrumental in getting me out of prison. Another day will come for me to explain a lot of things,” he said.



Mr Pele expressed gratitude when he spoke for the first time at Nakolo, a community in the Kassena-Nankana West District of the Upper East Region, after his release.



The former MP was given a rousing welcome into the Constituency by his Constituents as they displayed on motorbikes on the major streets of the town.







